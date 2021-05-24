Nepal
Situation Update #28 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 28 October 2020
SITUATION OVERVIEW
NEPAL (Data as of 28 October 2020, 07:00:00 hours)
1,60,399 confirmed cases
875 deaths
14,00,694 RT PCR tests (As of 27 October 2020)
SOUTH EAST ASIA REGION
Data as of 10 am CEST 25 October 2020
69 707 confirmed cases
40 827 deaths
GLOBAL (Data as of 10 am CEST 25 October 2020)
33 41 451 confirmed cases
57 509 deaths
HIGHLIGHTS
• While the growth trend of reported weekly cases is decreasing in other countries of the South East Asia region, both weekly cases and deaths are increasing in Nepal.
• Continued increase in number of cases and deaths in Kathmandu district and valley of Bagmati Province with an average 60% of the cumulative provincial case load added in the last three weeks and contributing to over 50% of current national case load.
• While cases within the Kathmandu valley are spread across all palikas/wards, the highest case density continues to be in the Kathmandu Metropolitan City.
• About 80% of the active cases are in home isolation and just over 362 cases in ICU / ventilator support.
• New laboratories for RT-PCR testing have been added with the total number now at 64 with over 1/3rd from the private sector. An average of 15,000 tests are being conducted daily.