Situation Update #28 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 28 October 2020

SITUATION OVERVIEW

NEPAL (Data as of 28 October 2020, 07:00:00 hours)

1,60,399 confirmed cases

875 deaths

14,00,694 RT PCR tests (As of 27 October 2020)

SOUTH EAST ASIA REGION

Data as of 10 am CEST 25 October 2020

69 707 confirmed cases

40 827 deaths

GLOBAL (Data as of 10 am CEST 25 October 2020)

33 41 451 confirmed cases

57 509 deaths

HIGHLIGHTS

• While the growth trend of reported weekly cases is decreasing in other countries of the South East Asia region, both weekly cases and deaths are increasing in Nepal.

• Continued increase in number of cases and deaths in Kathmandu district and valley of Bagmati Province with an average 60% of the cumulative provincial case load added in the last three weeks and contributing to over 50% of current national case load.

• While cases within the Kathmandu valley are spread across all palikas/wards, the highest case density continues to be in the Kathmandu Metropolitan City.

• About 80% of the active cases are in home isolation and just over 362 cases in ICU / ventilator support.

• New laboratories for RT-PCR testing have been added with the total number now at 64 with over 1/3rd from the private sector. An average of 15,000 tests are being conducted daily.