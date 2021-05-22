Situation Update #14 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 22 July 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

Nepal

• Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) has endorsed Interim Standards for service management of Leprosy Control Program in the context of COVID-19 pandemic (Nepali language) and Interim Guidance for the Health-related Rehabilitation and Physiotherapy of persons with COVID-19 in Acute Care Settings (English language).

• MoHP has endorsed Home quarantine standards, 2077 (Nepali language).

• All 77 districts of seven provinces in Nepal are affected but no cases have been reported for last 14 days from 5 districts i.e. Bhojpur, Khotang,

Manang, Mustang and Sankhuwsabha.

• A total of 28 designated COVID-19 testing laboratories are now functional in the country, including the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL). The three newly added laboratories are: (1)Lumbini Provincial Hospital Laboratory,

Rupandehi, Province 5; (2) Nepal Police Hospital Laboratory and (3) Star Hospital Laboratory,

Kathmandu, Bagmati province.

• Most of the lockdown restrictions have been lifted on 22 July 2020, with a few exceptions (see further in this Sitrep)

Regional/Global

• WHO is supporting ongoing vaccination efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic by providing knowledge and assistance to immunization programs worldwide and helping countries as they balance the threat of COVID-19 with the threat of vaccine-preventable disease outbreaks and relateddeaths.

• WHO has published an interim checklist for local authorities on Practical actions in cities to strengthen preparedness for the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. The checklist accompanies the interim guidance on Strengthening preparedness for COVID-19 in cities and urban settings.

• WHO updated its Q & A page to include information on Small public gatherings and COVID-19