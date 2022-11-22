Situation Update #135 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 7 - 13 November 2022 (EPI Week 45)

HIGHLIGHTS

(Data published in the MoHP Situation Report as of 13 November 2022 and same data published in EDCD Report as of 14 November 2022)

• Of the total RT-PCR confirmed COVID-19 cases, 98.7% (988,273) of cases have recovered, 0.1% (514) are active cases and 1.2% (12,019) are deaths.

• Among the new RT-PCR confirmed cases (72) reported this week, 72.2% (52) are from Kathmandu district followed by Lalitpur district 8.3% (6). Majority of the new cases 81.9% (59) have been reported from Kathmandu Valley (Kathmandu,

Lalitpur and Bhaktapur), Bagmati Province.