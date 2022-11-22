Situation Update #134 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 31 October – 6 November 2022 (EPI Week 44)

HIGHLIGHTS

(Data published in the MoHP Situation Report as of 6 November 2022 and same data published in EDCD Report as of 7 November 2022)

• Of the total RT-PCR confirmed COVID-19 cases, 98.7% (988,145) of cases have recovered, 0.1% (570) are active cases and 1.2% (12,019) are deaths.

• Among the new RT-PCR confirmed cases (184) reported this week, 37.0% (68) are from Kathmandu district followed by Chitwan district 15.2% (28). Majority of the new cases 44% (81) have been reported from Kathmandu Valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur), Bagmati Province.