Situation Update #133 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 24 - 30 October 2022 (EPI Week 43)

HIGHLIGHTS

(Data published in the MoHP Situation Report as of 30 October 2022 and same data published in EDCD Report as of 31 October 2022)

• Of the total RT-PCR confirmed COVID-19 cases, 98.7% (987,979) of cases have recovered, 0.1% (552) are active cases and 1.2% (12,019) are deaths.

• Among the new RT-PCR confirmed cases (95) reported this week, 47.4% (45) are from Chitwan district followed by Kathmandu district 17.9% (17). Majority of the new cases 51.6% (49) have been reported from Kathmandu Valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur), Bagmati Province.