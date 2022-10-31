Situation Update #132 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 17 - 23 October 2022 (EPI Week 42)

HIGHLIGHTS

(Data published in the MoHP Situation Report as of 23 October 2022 and same data published in EDCD Report as of 24 October 2022)

• Of the total RT-PCR confirmed COVID-19 cases, 98.7% (987,741) of cases have recovered, 0.1% (696) are active cases and 1.2% (12,018) are deaths.

• Among the new RT-PCR confirmed cases (304) reported this week, 46.1% (140) are from Chitwan district followed by Kathmandu district 23.0% (70). Majority of the new cases 25.7% (78) have been reported from Kathmandu Valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur), Bagmati Province.