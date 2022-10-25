Situation Update #131 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 10 - 16 October 2022 (EPI Week 41)

Of the total RT-PCR confirmed COVID-19 cases, 98.7% (987,445) of cases have recovered, 0.1% (688) are active cases and 1.2% (12,018) are deaths.

Among the new RT-PCR confirmed cases (265) reported this week, 43.4% (115) are from Kathmandu district followed by Chitwan district 26.8% (71). Majority of the new cases 50.2% (133) have been reported from Kathmandu Valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur), Bagmati Province.