Nepal

Situation Update #130 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 3 - 9 October 2022 (EPI Week 40)

Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

HIGHLIGHTS

(Data published in the MoHP Situation Report as of 09 October 2022 and same data published in EDCD Report as of 10 October 2022)

  • Of the total RT-PCR confirmed COVID-19 cases, 98.7% (987,298) of cases have recovered, 0.1% (570) are active cases and 1.2% (12,018) are deaths.

  • Among the new RT-PCR confirmed cases (97) reported this week, 45.4% (44) are from Kathmandu district followed by Chitwan district 17.5% (17). Majority of the new cases 59.8% (58) have been reported from Kathmandu Valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur), Bagmati Province.

Related Content