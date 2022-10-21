Situation Update #130 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 3 - 9 October 2022 (EPI Week 40)

Of the total RT-PCR confirmed COVID-19 cases, 98.7% (987,298) of cases have recovered, 0.1% (570) are active cases and 1.2% (12,018) are deaths.

Among the new RT-PCR confirmed cases (97) reported this week, 45.4% (44) are from Kathmandu district followed by Chitwan district 17.5% (17). Majority of the new cases 59.8% (58) have been reported from Kathmandu Valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur), Bagmati Province.