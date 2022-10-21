Situation Update #129 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 26 September - 2 October 2022 (EPI Week 39)

Of the total RT-PCR confirmed COVID-19 cases, 98.7% (986,882) of cases have recovered, 0.1% (889) are active cases and 1.2% (12,018) are deaths.

Among the new RT-PCR confirmed cases (214) reported this week, 42.5% (91) are from Kathmandu district followed by Chitwan district 15% (32). Majority of the new cases 50.5% (108) have been reported from Kathmandu Valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur), Bagmati Province.