Situation Update #128 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 19 - 25 September 2022 (EPI Week 38)

HIGHLIGHTS

(Data published in the MoHP Situation Report as of 25 September 2022 and same data published in EDCD Report as of 26 September 2022)

Of the total RT-PCR confirmed COVID-19 cases, 98.7% (986,335) of cases have recovered, 0.1% (1,223) are active cases and 1.2% (12,017) are deaths.

Among the total active cases, 95.9% (1,174) cases are in home isolation; 4% (49) of cases are undergoing hospital/institutional isolation of which 22.4% (11) patients require ICU admission with no patients requiring ventilator support.

Only Kathmandu district reported more than 200 active cases.