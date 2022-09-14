Nepal

Situation Update #125 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 29 August – 04 September 2022 (EPI Week 35)

HIGHLIGHTS

(Data published in the MoHP Situation Report as of 04 September 2022 and same data published in EDCD Report as of 05 September 2022)

• Of the total RT-PCR confirmed COVID-19 cases, 98.5% (983,333) of cases have recovered, 0.3% (2,528) are active cases and 1.2% (12,007) are deaths.

• Among the total active cases, 94.3% (2,385) cases are in home isolation; 5.6% (143) of cases are undergoing hospital/institutional isolation of which 26.6% (38) patients require ICU admission and 4 patients require ventilator support.

• Only Kathmandu district reported more than 500 active cases.

• Among the new RT-PCR confirmed cases (1,034) reported this week, 43.1% (446) are from Kathmandu district followed by Chitwan district 10% (103). Majority of the new cases 55.3% (572) have been reported from Kathmandu Valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur), Bagmati Province.

