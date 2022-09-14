Situation Update #124 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 22 - 28 August 2022 (EPI Week 34)

HIGHLIGHTS

(Data published in the MoHP Situation Report as of 28 August 2022 and same data published in EDCD Report as of 29 August 2022)

• Of the total RT-PCR confirmed COVID-19 cases, 98.5% (981,521) of cases have recovered, 0.3% (3,313) are active cases and 1.2% (12,000) are deaths.

• Among the total active cases, 95.1% (3,151) cases are in home isolation; 4.9% (162) of cases are undergoing hospital/institutional isolation of which 26.2% (44) patients require ICU admission and 1 patient require ventilator support.

• Kathmandu and Lalitpur districts reported more than 500 active cases.

• Among the new RT-PCR confirmed cases (1,593) reported this week, 50.5% (804) are from Kathmandu district followed by Lalitpur district 10.3% (164). Majority of the new cases 63.9% (1,018) have been reported from Kathmandu Valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur), Bagmati Province.