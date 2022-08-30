Situation Update #123 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 15 - 21 August 2022 (EPI Week 33)

HIGHLIGHTS

(Data published in the MoHP Situation Report as of 21 August 2022 and same data published in EDCD Report as of 22 August 2022)

• Of the total RT-PCR confirmed COVID-19 cases, 98.4% (978,901) of cases have recovered, 0.4% (4,348) are active cases and 1.2% (11,992) are deaths.

• Among the total active cases, 95.6% (4,155) cases are in home isolation; 4.4% (193) of cases are undergoing hospital/institutional isolation of which 26.4% (51) patients require ICU admission and 5 patients require ventilator support.

• Kathmandu and Lalitpur districts reported more than 500 active cases.

• Among the new RT-PCR confirmed cases (2,209) reported this week, 50.2% (1,108) are from Kathmandu district followed by Lalitpur district 9.9% (219). Majority of the new cases 65.7% (1,451) have been reported from Kathmandu Valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur), Bagmati Province.