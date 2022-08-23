Situation Update #122 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: : 08 - 14 August 2022 (EPI Week 32)

HIGHLIGHTS

(Data published in the MoHP Situation Report as of 14 August 2022 and same data published in EDCD Report as of 15 August 2022)

• Of the total RT-PCR confirmed COVID-19 cases, 98.2% (975,609) of cases have recovered, 0.6% (5,435) are active cases and 1.2% (11,988) are deaths.

• Among the total active cases, 96.5% (5,246) cases are in home isolation; 3.5% (189) of cases are undergoing hospital/institutional isolation of which 34.4% (65) patients require ICU admission and 2 patients require ventilator support.

• Kathmandu and Lalitpur districts reported more than 500 active cases.

• Among the new RT-PCR confirmed cases (2,905) reported this week, 46.9% (1,363) are from Kathmandu district followed by Lalitpur district 13.2% (384). Majority of the new cases 63.3% (1,840) have been reported from Kathmandu Valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur), Bagmati Province.

• COVID-19 vaccination coverage status (as of 15 August 2022)