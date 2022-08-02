Nepal

Situation Update #119 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 18 - 24 July 2022 (EPI Week 29)

HIGHLIGHTS

(Data published in the MoHP Situation Report as of 24 July 2022 and same data published in EDCD Report as of 25 July 2022)

• Of the total RT-PCR confirmed COVID-19 cases, 98.5% (983,622) of cases have recovered, 0.3% (3177) are active cases and 1.2% (11,956) are deaths.

• Among the total active cases, 95.5% (3,035) cases are in home isolation; 4.5% (142) of cases are undergoing hospital/institutional isolation of which (15.5%) 22 patients require ICU admission and 2 require ventilator support.

• Kathmandu district reported more than 500 active cases.

• Among the new RT-PCR confirmed cases (2,214) reported this week, 48.1% (1,066) are from Kathmandu district followed by Lalitpur district 11.4% (253). Majority of the new cases 63.1% (1,396) have been reported from Kathmandu Valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur), Bagmati Province.

