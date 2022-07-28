Situation Update #118 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 11 - 17 July 2022 (EPI Week 28)

HIGHLIGHTS

(Data published in the MoHP Situation Report as of 11 July 2022 and same data published in EDCD Report as of 17 July 2022)

• Of the total RT-PCR confirmed COVID-19 cases, 98.6% (968,016) of cases have recovered, 0.2% (1439) are active cases and 1.2% (11,953) are deaths.

• Among the total active cases, 95.2% (1,370) cases are in home isolation; 4.8% (69) of cases are undergoing hospital/institutional isolation of which 18 patients require ICU admission and one require ventilator support.

• None of the districts reported more than 500 active cases.

• Among the new RT-PCR confirmed cases (1091) reported this week, 56.1% (612) are from Kathmandu district followed by Lalitpur district 8.2% (90). Majority of the new cases 66.9% (730) have been reported from Kathmandu Valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur), Bagmati Province.