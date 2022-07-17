Situation Update #117 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 04 –10 July 2022 (EPI Week 27)

HIGHLIGHTS

(Data published in the MoHP Situation Report as of 10 July 2022 and same data published in EDCD Report as of 11 July 2022)

Of the total RT-PCR confirmed COVID-19 cases, 98.7% (967,687) of cases have recovered, 0.03% (678) are active cases and 1.2% (11,952) are deaths.

Among the total active cases, 97.6% (662) cases are in home isolation; 2.4% (16) of cases are undergoing hospital/institutional isolation of which 7 patients require ICU admission and one require ventilator support.

None of the districts reported more than 500 active cases.