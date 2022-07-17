Situation Update #116 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 27 June –03 July 2022 (EPI Week 26)

HIGHLIGHTS
(Data published in the MoHP Situation Report as of 03 July 2022 and same data published in EDCD Report as of 04 July 2022)
Of the total RT-PCR confirmed COVID-19 cases,98.7%(979,801)of cases have recovered, 0.03%(333)are active cases and 1.2% (11,952) are deaths.
Among the total active cases, 98.8% (329) cases are in home isolation; 1.2% (4) of cases are undergoing hospital/institutional isolation which require ICU admission of which while one require ventilator support.
None of the districts reported more than 500 active cases.
Among the new RT-PCR confirmed cases(268) reported this week, 60.1%(161) are from Kathmandu district followed by Lalitpur district 12.7% (34). Majority of the new cases 74.6% (200) have been reported from Kathmandu Valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur), Bagmati Province.