Situation Update #115 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 20 - 26 June 2022 (EPI Week 25)

HIGHLIGHTS
(Data published in the MoHP Situation Report as of 26 June 2022 and same data published in EDCD Report as of 27 June 2022)
- Of the total RT-PCR confirmed COVID-19 cases, 98.8% (979,533) of cases have recovered, 0.01% (192) are active cases and 1.2% (11,952) are deaths.
- Among the total active cases, 96.9% (186) of cases are in home isolation; 3.1% (6) of cases are undergoing hospital/institutional isolation of which three active cases required ICU admission or ventilator support.
- None of the districts reported more than 500 active cases.
- Among the new RT-PCR confirmed cases (171) reported this week, 45% (77) are from Kathmandu district followed by Kailali district 21.6% (37). Majority of the new cases 71.3% (122) have been reported from Kathmandu Valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur), Bagmati Province.