Situation Update #114 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date:13 - 19 June 2022 (EPI Week 24)

HIGHLIGHTS

(Data published in the MoHP Situation Report as of 19 June 2022 and same data published in EDCD Report as of 20 June 2022)

• Of the total RT-PCR confirmed COVID-19 cases, 98.8% (967,300) of cases have recovered, 0.01% (110) are active cases and 1.2% (11,952) are deaths.

• Among the total active cases, 98.1% (108) cases are in home isolation; 1.9% (2) of cases are undergoing hospital/institutional isolation. None of the active cases require ICU admission or ventilator support.

• None of the districts reported more than 500 active cases.

• Among the new RT-PCR confirmed cases (100) reported this week, 56% (56) are from Kathmandu district followed by Kailali district 12% (12). Majority of the new cases 68% (68) have been reported from Kathmandu Valley (Kathmandu,

Lalitpur and Bhaktapur), Bagmati Province.