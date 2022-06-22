Situation Update #113 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 06 – 12 June 2022 (EPI Week 23)

HIGHLIGHTS
(Data published in the MoHP Situation Report as of 12 June 2022 and same data published in EDCD Report as of 13 June 2022)
Of the total RT-PCR confirmed COVID-19 cases, 98.8% (967,204) of cases have recovered, 0.01% (106) are active cases and 1.2% (11,952) are deaths.
Among the total active cases, 99.1% (105) cases are in home isolation; 0.9% (1) of cases are undergoing hospital/institutional isolation. None of the active cases require ICU admission or ventilator support.
None of the districts reported more than 500 active cases.
Among the new RT-PCR confirmed cases (140) reported this week, 61.9% (39) are from Kathmandu district followed by Kailali district 6.3% (4). Majority of the new cases 71.4% (45) have been reported from Kathmandu Valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur), Bagmati Province.