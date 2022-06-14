Situation Update #112 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 30 May - 05 June 2022 (EPI Week 22)

HIGHLIGHTS

(Data published in the MoHP Situation Report as of 05 June 2022 and same data published in EDCD Report as of 06 June 2022)

• Of the total RT-PCR confirmed COVID-19 cases, 98.77% (967,167) of cases have recovered, 0.01% (110) are active cases and 1.22% (11,952) are deaths.

• Among the total active cases, 99.1% (109) cases are in home isolation; 0.9% (1) of cases are undergoing hospital/institutional isolation. None of the active cases require ICU admission or ventilator support.

• None of the districts reported more than 500 active cases.

• Among the new RT-PCR confirmed cases (72) reported this week, 70.8% (51) are from Kathmandu district followed by Dhanusha district 5.6% (4). Majority of the new cases 75.0% (54) have been reported from Kathmandu Valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur), Bagmati Province.

• COVID-19 vaccination coverage status (as of 06 Jun 2022)