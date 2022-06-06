Situation Update #111 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 23 May - 29 May 2022 (EPI Week 21)

HIGHLIGHTS
(Data published in the MoHP Situation Report as of 29 May 2022 and same data published in EDCD Report as of 30 May 2022)
-
Of the total RT-PCR confirmed COVID-19 cases, 98.77% (967,065) of cases have recovered, 0.01% (110) are active cases and 1.22% (11,952) are deaths.
-
All the active cases (110) are in home isolation.
-
None of the districts reported more than 500 active cases.
-
Among the new RT-PCR confirmed cases (59) reported this week, 55.9% (33) are from Kathmandu district. Majority of the new cases 59.3% (35) have been reported from Kathmandu Valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur), Bagmati Province.