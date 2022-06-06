Situation Update #111 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 23 May - 29 May 2022 (EPI Week 21)

HIGHLIGHTS

(Data published in the MoHP Situation Report as of 29 May 2022 and same data published in EDCD Report as of 30 May 2022)

Of the total RT-PCR confirmed COVID-19 cases, 98.77% (967,065) of cases have recovered, 0.01% (110) are active cases and 1.22% (11,952) are deaths.

All the active cases (110) are in home isolation.

None of the districts reported more than 500 active cases.