Situation Update #110 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 16 May - 22 May 2022 (EPI Week 20)

HIGHLIGHTS

(Data published in the MoHP Situation Report as of 22 May 2022 and same data published in EDCD Report as of 23 May 2022)

• Of the total RT-PCR confirmed COVID-19 cases, 98.77% (966,975) of cases have recovered, 0.01% (141) are active cases and 1.22% (11,952) are deaths.

• Among the total active cases, 99.3% (140) cases are in home isolation; 0.7% (1) of cases are undergoing hospital/institutional isolation. While 0.7% (1) of active case require ICU admission, none of the ICU admitted patients require ventilator support.

• None of the districts reported more than 500 active cases.

• Among the new RT-PCR confirmed cases (70) reported this week, 52.9% (37) are from Kathmandu district followed by Lalitpur district 7.1% (5). Majority of the new cases 60.0% (42) have been reported from Kathmandu Valley (Kathmandu,

Lalitpur and Bhaktapur), Bagmati Province.