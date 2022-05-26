Situation Update #109 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 09 May - 15 May 2022 (EPI Week 19)

HIGHLIGHTS

(Data published in the MoHP Situation Report as of 15 May 2022 and same data published in EDCD Report as of 16 May 2022)

• Of the total RT-PCR confirmed COVID-19 cases, 98.76% (966,904) of cases have recovered, 0.02% (142) are active cases and 1.22% (11,952) are deaths.

• All active cases (142) are in home isolation.

• None of the districts reported more than 500 active cases.

• Among the new RT-PCR confirmed cases (56) reported this week, 57.1% (32) are from Kathmandu district followed by Lalitpur district 10.7% (6). Majority of the new cases 67.9% (38) have been reported from Kathmandu Valley (Kathmandu,

Lalitpur and Bhaktapur), Bagmati Province.