Situation Update #108 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 02 April - 08 May 2022 (EPI Week 18)

HIGHLIGHTS

(Data published in the MoHP Situation Report as of 08 May 2022 and same data published in EDCD Report as of 09 May 2022)

• Of the total RT-PCR confirmed COVID-19 cases, 98.76% (966,789) of cases have recovered, 0.02% (201) are active cases and 1.22% (11,952) are deaths.

• Among the total active cases, 99.5% (200) cases are in home isolation; 0.5% (1) of cases are undergoing hospital/institutional isolation. While 0.5% (1) of active cases require ICU admission, none of the ICU admitted patients require ventilator support

• None of the districts reported more than 500 active cases.

• Among the new RT-PCR confirmed cases (114) reported this week,

64.0% (73) are from Kathmandu district followed by Lalitpur district 7.9% (9). Majority of the new cases 71.9% (82) have been reported from Kathmandu Valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur),

Bagmati Province.

• COVID-19 vaccination coverage status (as of 08 May 2022)