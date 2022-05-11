Situation Update #107 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 25 April - 01 May 2022 (EPI Week 17)

HIGHLIGHTS

(Data published in the MoHP Situation Report as of 01 May 2022 and same data published in EDCD Report as of 02 May 2022)

• Of the total RT-PCR confirmed COVID-19 cases, 98.76% (966,656) of cases have recovered, 0.02% (221) are active cases and 1.22% (11,951) are deaths.

• Among the total active cases, 97.3% (215) cases are in home isolation; 2.7% (6) of cases are undergoing hospital/institutional isolation. While 0.5% (1) of active cases require ICU admission, none of the ICU admitted patients require ventilator support

• None of the districts reported more than 500 active cases.

• Among the new RT-PCR confirmed cases (85) reported this week, 64.7% (55) are from Kathmandu district followed by Lalitpur district 9.4% (8). Majority of the new cases 75.3% (64) have been reported from Kathmandu Valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur), Bagmati Province.

• COVID-19 vaccination coverage status (as of 02 May 2022)