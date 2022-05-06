Situation Update #106 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 18 - 24 April 2022 (EPI Week 16)

HIGHLIGHTS

(Data published in the MoHP Situation Report as of 14 April 2022 and same data published in EDCD Report as of 25 April 2022)

• Of the total RT-PCR confirmed COVID-19 cases, 98.75% (966,523) of cases have recovered, 0.03% (269) are active cases and 1.22% (11,951) are deaths.

• Among the total active cases, 99.3% (267) cases are in home isolation; 0.7% (2) of cases are undergoing hospital/institutional isolation. None of the active cases require ICU admission.

• None of the districts reported more than 500 active cases.

• Among the new RT-PCR confirmed cases (78) reported this week,

42.3% (33) are from Kathmandu district followed by Kailali district 9.0% (7). Majority of the new cases 52.6% (41) have been reported from Kathmandu Valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur),

Bagmati Province.

• COVID-19 vaccination coverage status (as of 24 April 2022)