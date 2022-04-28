Situation Update #105 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 11 - 17 April 2022 (EPI Week 15)

HIGHLIGHTS

(Data published in the MoHP Situation Report as of 17 April 2022 and same data published in EDCD Report as of 18 April 2022)

• Of the total RT-PCR confirmed COVID-19 cases, 98.7% (966,339) of cases have recovered, 0.1% (375) are active cases and 1.2% (11,951) are deaths.

• Among the total active cases, 96.0% (360) cases are in home isolation; 4.0% (15) of cases are undergoing hospital/institutional isolation. While 2.4% (9) of active cases require ICU admission, 11.1% (1) of the ICU admitted patients require ventilator support.

• None of the districts reported more than 500 active cases.

• Among the new RT-PCR confirmed cases (94) reported this week, 39.4% (37) are from Kathmandu district followed by Kailali district 7.4% (7). Majority of the new cases 45.7.4% (43) have been reported from Kathmandu Valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur), Bagmati Province.

• COVID-19 vaccination coverage status (as of 17 April 2022)