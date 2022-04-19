Situation Update #104 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 04 - 10 April 2022 (EPI Week 14)

HIGHLIGHTS

(Data published in the MoHP Situation Report as of 10 April 2022 and same data published in EDCD Report as of 11 April 2022)

• Of the total RT-PCR confirmed COVID-19 cases, 98.7% (966,028) of cases have recovered, 0.1% (592) are active cases and 1.2% (11,951) are deaths.

• Among the total active cases, 95.9% (568) cases are in home isolation; 4.1% (24) of cases are undergoing hospital/institutional isolation. While 1.9% (11) of active cases require ICU admission, 9.1% (1) of the ICU admitted patients require ventilator support.

• None of the districts reported more than 500 active cases.

• Among the new RT-PCR confirmed cases (96) reported this week, 29.2% (28) are from Kathmandu district followed by Kaski (5) and Morang (5) districts (each district has 5.2%). Majority of the new cases 35.4% (34) have been reported from Kathmandu Valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur), Bagmati Province.

• COVID-19 vaccination coverage status (as of 10 April 2022)