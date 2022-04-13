Situation Update #103 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 28 March - 03 April 2022 (EPI Week 13)

HIGHLIGHTS

(Data published in the MoHP Situation Report as of 03 April 2022 and same data published in EDCD Report as of 04 April 2022)

• Of the total RT-PCR confirmed COVID-19 cases, 98.7% (965,625) of cases have recovered, 0.1% (899) are active cases and 1.2% (11,951) are deaths.

• Among the total active cases, 95.4% (858) cases are in home isolation; 4.6% (41) of cases are undergoing hospital/institutional isolation. While 1.7% (15) of active cases require ICU admission, 13.3% (2) of the ICU admitted patients require ventilator support.

• None of the districts reported more than 500 active cases.

• Among the new RT-PCR confirmed cases (143) reported this week, 22.4% (32) are from Kathmandu district followed by Morang district 10.5% (15). Majority of the new cases 28.0% (40) have been reported from Kathmandu Valley (Kathmandu,

Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts), Bagmati Province.

• COVID-19 vaccination coverage status (as of 03 April 2022)