Situation Update #102 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 21 - 27 March 2022 (EPI Week 12)

HIGHLIGHTS

(Data published in the MoHP Situation Report as of 27 March 2022 and same data published in EDCD Report as of 28 March 2022)

• Of the total RT-PCR confirmed COVID-19 cases, 98.6% (964,823) of cases have recovered, 0.2% (1,558) are active cases and 1.2% (11,951) are deaths.

• Among the total active cases, 97.1% (1,513) cases are in home isolation; 2.9% (58) of cases are undergoing hospital/institutional isolation. While 1.5% (23) of active cases require ICU admission, 8.7% (2) of the ICU admitted patients require ventilator support.

• None of the districts reported more than 500 active cases.

• Among the new RT-PCR confirmed cases (177) reported this week, 33.9% (60) are from Kathmandu district followed by Kailali district 7.3% (13). Majority of the new cases 37.9% (67) have been reported from Kathmandu Valley (Kathmandu,

Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts), Bagmati Province.

• COVID-19 vaccination coverage status (as of 27 March 2022)