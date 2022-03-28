Situation Update #101 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 14 - 20 March 2022 (EPI Week 11)

HIGHLIGHTS

(Data published in the MoHP Situation Report as of 20 March 2022 and same data published in EDCD Report as of 21 March 2022)

• Of the total RT-PCR confirmed COVID-19 cases, 98.4% (962,582) of cases have recovered, 0.3% (3,241) are active cases and 1.2% (11,950) are deaths.

• Among the total active cases, 98.2% (3,183) cases are in home isolation; 1.8% (58) of cases are undergoing hospital/institutional isolation. While 0.8% (27) of active cases require ICU admission, 18.5% (5) of the ICU admitted patients require ventilator support.

• None of the districts reported more than 500 active cases.

• Among the new RT-PCR confirmed cases (218) reported this week, 38.5% (84) are from Kathmandu district followed by Kaski district 7.8% (17). Majority of the new cases 41.7% (91) have been reported from Kathmandu Valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts), Bagmati Province.

• COVID-19 vaccination coverage status (as of 20 March 2022)