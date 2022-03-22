Situation Update #100 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Country Office for Nepal Reporting Date: 07 - 13 March 2022 (EPI Week 10)

HIGHLIGHTS

(Data published in the MoHP Situation Report as of 13 March 2022 and same data published in EDCD Report as of 14 March 2022)

• Of the total RT-PCR confirmed COVID-19 cases, 98.3% (961,070) of cases have recovered, 0.5% (4,917) are active cases and 1.2% (11,950) are deaths.

• Among the total active cases, 98.0% (4,819) cases are in home isolation; 2.0% (98) of cases are undergoing hospital/institutional isolation. While 0.8% (41) of active cases require ICU admission, 14.6% (6) of the ICU admitted patients require ventilator support.

• None of the districts reported more than 500 active cases.

• Among the new RT-PCR confirmed cases (436) reported this week, 31.9% (139) are from Kathmandu district followed by Lalitpur district 7.6% (33). Majority of the new cases 41.5% (181) have been reported from Kathmandu Valley (Kathmandu,

Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts), Bagmati Province.

• COVID-19 vaccination coverage status (as of 13 March 2022)