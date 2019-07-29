29 Jul 2019

Situation Report 8: Nepal Flood – Saptari District, July 28, 2019

Report
from DanChurchAid, ACT Alliance
Published on 28 Jul 2019
preview
Download PDF (780.06 KB)

Assessment conducted jointly by DCA and Koshi Victims Society (KVS). Data gathered from July 11 with assessments completed daily from July 16 to 28, 2019. DCA is co-lead of the WASH Cluster in addition to being District Lead Support Agency (DLSA) of Saptari District. DCA is also the Co-lead for Cash Coordination Group (CCG).

Situation Updates

Flood related impact: 115 dead, 38 reported missing and 69 injured (Ministry of Home Affairs).

July 28, Inter-Agencies Meeting, Saptari:

▪ In Hanumannagar Kankalini, UNICEF has started the response with 500 hygiene kits to be distributed. It has also completed the first phase of hygiene promotion for 45 volunteers. The second phase of training will start on July 29.

▪ Considering the ongoing Monsoon rain, early recovery can start only from the next month.

▪ Agreement made to call for a meeting with the District Disaster Management Committee (DDMC), NGO Federation will take the lead.

▪ In Tilathi Koiladi, Save the Children is collecting the response data. It also distributed 575 baby kits on July 22 and 23 through its partner - SABAL Nepal.

▪ DCA with partner - KVS, has completed the first phase of its relief distribution reaching to 1,675 persons of 335 flood affected HHsin Saptakoshi. The final distribution for 40 HHs was conducted today, July 28, 2019. The 40 HHs receivedhygiene and dignity kits, water purifying tablets good for 10 days, and mosquito nets.

▪ DCA is providing a comprehensive support packages to the 22 displaced HHs in Saptakoshi.

▪ Cash for Work (CfW): The camp improvement has started through Cash for Work (CfW) with the participation from the flood affected population. The responses are:

  • 3 tube wells

  • 6 cubicles latrines separate for male and female

  • 4 bathing units separate for male and female

  • 22 sets of Kitchen utensils

  • 22 bamboo crafting bed

  • Drainage improvement

  • Solid waste management

  • Children recreational materials

▪ 10 agencies participated in the inter-agencies meeting: UNICEF, Save the Children, Family Planning Association, Rural Reconstruction Nepal, NGO Federation, ASAMAN Nepal, SABAL Nepal, SCDC, Koshi Victims Society, and DCA

