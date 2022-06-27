Sikai: Strengthening Inclusive Education in Nepal: A Gender Equality and Social Inclusion Promising Practice

Gender Equality and Social Inclusion (GESI) promising practice was developed by World Vision International Nepal (WVI Nepal), in collaboration with World Vision U.S. This report includes contextual information on inclusive education in Nepal and Sarlahi district, data sources, evidence based approaches, external change factors and World Vision's responses, alignment with GESI and approach among others. Strengthening Inclusive Education in Nepal (SIKAI) project has been implemented by WVI Nepal in consortium partnership with Handicap International (HI), World Education and local partner Rastriya Rojgar Prabardan Kendra (RRPK) with the financial support of the Australian Government through the Australian NGO Cooperation Program (ANCP).