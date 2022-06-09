Shock-responsive Social Protection in Nepal: Policy Brief and Practice Recommendations

Lessons from the Red Cross’ Forecast-based Action and Shock Responsive Social Protection project, Nepal

As part of the Directorate-General European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) supported project, Forecast-based Action (FbA) and Shock Responsive Social Protection (SRSP) in Provinces Lumbini and Sudhur Paschim Project, a consortium of partners are exploring the role of, and linkages between, Shock Responsive Social Protection and Forecast-based Anticipatory Action in Nepal to support populations to prepare, mitigate, cope and recover from shocks. The policy and practice recommendations contained within this document draw on the lessons and key findings from the various project activities to date as described immediately above, as well as available global best practice on the topic of SRSP and FbA. They are offered to the Government of Nepal and other national stakeholders with the intention that they may provide practical and evidence-informed actions that, if implemented, would contribute to the continued development of a social protection system that is responsive to shocks within Nepal.