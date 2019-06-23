Several settlements in Makalu disconnected from other parts of district

DIPENDRA SHAKYA, SANKHUWASABHA

Several settlements of wards 3 and 5 of Makalu Rural Municipality have been disconnected from other parts of Sankhuwasabha district after multiple landslides swept away roads and foot trails in the area.

The landslides triggered by heavy rains on Tuesday swept away road along the Num-Hedangna section of Khandbari-Kimathanka road project. Local people have been confined as the landslides also blocked the foot trails in wards 3 and 5.

“We are unable to go to other villages as the landslides blocked foot trails. Four days since the incident, the blocked trails are yet to be cleared,” said Deuman Rai of Hedangna, adding that there could be a shortage of foodstuffs if the blocked road and trails are not repaired immediately. According to him, some Bhotkhola villagers, who went to the district headquarters Khandabari, have been stranded at Hedangna.

Twenty-six families have been displaced at Garitol and Sirantol of Makalu-5 as their houses are at a high risk of landslides. They have been taking shelter by pitching tents in safe areas. The landslide swept away a water reserve tank in Dandatol. According to the rural municipality, 53 families have been affected by the landslides.

Chief District Officer Jiban Prasad Dulal said efforts were on to resume transportation. “We are unable to clear the debris and resume traffic as landslides are still occurring,” said Dulal. It has been raining intermittently in the area for the past few days.

According to the District Police Office, the landslides struck in more than 90 places. Nepal Army, Nepal Police and the rural municipality have been working tirelessly to resume transportation and clear the foot trails. “Efforts are on to open the foot trails and resume transportation,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police Mim Bahadur Lama.

Landslides and floods in the Arun river also destroyed property belonging to the Arun-III Hydropower Project at its dam site in Phyaksinda. Vehicles and machines such as excavator, loader, tractor, truck, and compressor and more than 200 quintals of iron rod were swept away. The project office said properties worth Rs 400 million were destroyed in the disaster.

The rural municipality has failed to provide relief for the victims immediately. “We will soon identify the victims and distribute aid,” said a people’s representative.

The damage caused by landslides and floods is yet to be assessed. “We have mobilised security personnel from the Num and Hedangna posts to assess the damage,” said DSP Lama.

