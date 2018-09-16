Settlements along Kaligandaki river at risk of flooding

Parbat

At least 200 houses along the Kaligandaki river side are at high risk of flooding. The river swollen by rains occurred in the higher area of Myagdi and Mustang on Wednesday is eroding its banks so rapidly posing risk to the settlements along the river.

The flooded river, has eroded the concrete embankment built to protect the bazaar, and is advancing towards the area spreading fear among the local people, said Chief District Officer Guru Datta Dhakal.

A building for local mother's group has witnessed a minor damage. The flooding obstructed the Beni-Bagarphanta-Baskharka road.

CDO Dhakal, chairperson of the district natural disaster rescue committee, said the families along the river banks have been asked to remain alert, and the Jaljala Rural Municipality has been asked to collect damage and details of those houses at risk of flooding.

Published: 14-09-2018 14:15