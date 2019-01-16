We are pleased to share the report, SDGs and Food Insecurity in Karnali: Results from The Food Insecurity Experience Scale (FIES).

Nearly 7 percent of households in Karnali Province were found to be severely food insecure, and four time that number, either severely, or moderately food insecure.

This household survey was undertaken by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), in close cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development (MoALD), the National Planning Commission (NPC), the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS), and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) as part of WFP's support to the Nepal Food Security Monitoring System (NeKSAP).