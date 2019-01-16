16 Jan 2019

SDGs and Food Insecurity in Karnali: Results from The Food Insecurity Experience Scale (FIES).

Report
from Government of Nepal, World Food Programme, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 15 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (675.75 KB)

We are pleased to share the report, SDGs and Food Insecurity in Karnali: Results from The Food Insecurity Experience Scale (FIES).

Nearly 7 percent of households in Karnali Province were found to be severely food insecure, and four time that number, either severely, or moderately food insecure.

This household survey was undertaken by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), in close cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development (MoALD), the National Planning Commission (NPC), the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS), and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) as part of WFP's support to the Nepal Food Security Monitoring System (NeKSAP).

