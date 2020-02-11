11 Feb 2020

School built with Govt of India assistance inaugurated in Nepal

Report
from Government of India
Published on 10 Feb 2020 View Original

Nepal’s former Prime Minister and Chairman of ruling Nepal Communist Party, Puspa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ inaugurated a school built with the Government of India assistance in Nuwkot district today. Nepal’s Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Barsaman Pun was also present on the occasion.

The new building of Aiselu Bhume Secondary School in Kispang Rural Municipality of Nuwakot district is part of India’s post-earthquake reconstruction support in Nepal. It has been constructed with the Government of India’s grant assistance of 39.57 million Nepali rupees. The new infrastructure consists three blocks including ten classrooms, furniture and separate sanitation facilities for boys and girls. The school is providing quality education to nearly 637 students.

The newly built infrastructure is expected to boost learning environment of students. Government of India remains committed to continue collaborating with Government and people of Nepal for completion of post-earthquake reconstruction projects in Nepal.

