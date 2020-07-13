Saptakoshi flood inundates Gobargada village in Saptari

Preparations are underway to evacuate around 200 villagers to safer locations.

Abdhesh Kumar Jha

Gobargada village in Hanumannagar Kankalini Municipality Ward No. 13, Saptari, has been inundated after floodwaters from the Saptakoshi river entered the settlement on Friday night.

About 200 villagers live in 80 houses in the village, said Shailesh Kumar Sah, the mayor.

“The village is at risk of being surrounded by the swollen river on all sides,” said Bindeswari Yadav, the ward chair.

The water flow in the river increased to 274,000 cusecs as of the latest measurement on Saturday and 39 out of 56 doors of the Saptakoshi barrage have been opened to reduce the water level, said Inspector Santosh Khadka of Saptari District Police.

“The village has been inundated in about two feet deep water that started entering the settlement from Friday night,” Yadav said.

“Preparations are underway to evacuate the villagers to safer locations,” Saptari Chief District Officer Shankara Hari Adhikari told the Post.