In the run of containing Corona Virus spread

The world is suffering from Covid-19, so is Nepal. Nepal is bracing up to contain the spread of this virus using all possible measures from country lock-down to setting up health centers for corona tests, and isolation wards in different parts of the country, as it’s lucky so far, only 5 cases have been reported with no deaths.

And non government agencies like DCA is adding support in the efforts that local government are doing to better prepare for the possible disaster.

by Ishwar Rauniyar

DCA through its partners’ NNSWA and EDC so far have supported 5475 pcs of surgical masks, 3180 soaps and 10 l hand sanitizers to the cooperatives and health offices of municipalities in Kanchanpur and Doti districts, in the western Nepal, much more is in the pipeline, in Kanchanpur, Bardiya and Dailekh districts.

“This has been a good support,” says Ram Beti Rana, Manager at Samjhana Women Cooperatives, at Belauri Municipality, in Kanchanpur district. “At a time when we are struggling to find mask and sanitizers in the local shops, these support have been an essential for the people of this municipality.”

She added that those who were not using mask now will start, using masks. The cooperative also oriented the users about the corona virus and techniques of hand washing.

Ward 7 Chairman Harka Bahadur Bista, KI Singh Rural Municipality in Doti district, said that the surgical masks, soaps and sanitizers were useful for the people, however, the municipality lacks, PPE for health professionals, N95 masks, gloves and digital thermometers. “It’d be a great support for us if we get these materials,” he says.

Given the situation and risk of the possible transfer, the home ministry has introduced and stressed one door policy system, that ‘the non governmental organization those want to support can deliver the aid to the local government’ and the local government channelizes the support to the needy.

Khadga Raj Upadhyay of Aathbish Municipality, Dailekh district, added that the region is at high risk, as thousands of people have entered in this region working in India. And only a nominal have stayed in the quarantine. “We are struggling to locate these people, however, we are using all channels to locate them,” he says.

Along with the physical support, DCA has also been playing a crucial role in educating by supporting in awareness programmes.

Public Awareness

Local FM stations are being mobilized to disseminate life saving messages throughout the day. The Smartpalika applications that was developed to provide information about the municipalities through the European Union funded PARIWARTAN project have also been very useful to reach to the communities of the six municipalities in the Achham and Doti districts in the far west Nepal. DCA has been continuously delivering messages regarding the steps that the people should follow to save themselves through smartpalika.. In addition to this, DCA Nepal has also been using its social media – Facebook and twitter posting different messages on COVID-19 and facilitating with the celebrities like film actors, journalists, sportsperson posting their awareness videos.

DCA’s More Support Coming In

In Dailekh, Bardiya and Kanchanpur districts, DCA will be reaching to with following support this week.

In Dailekh, 500 households with these items each household, rice (25KG), salt (1 kg), sugar (1kg), mustard oil (1 l), dal (2 kg) and tea. Similarly, it will also be supporting, bedding support for quarantine (50), fever measure meter gun (4), PPE for health workers (8 set), Surgical Mask (1000pcs), Sanitizer (100 l), Gloves (750pcs) and food support for Quarantine (100 persons for 10 days). In Kanchanpur, Fever Measure meter (10), PPE (10), Surgical Mask (4500pcs), sanitizer (100 l), Soaps (4500), Gloves (25 pkts), Bucket and Jug (100 sets). In Bardiya, Surgical masks (1000pcs), hand sanitizers (200 bottles), and 10 sets of bucket with tap, jug and soaps to establish 10 handwashing corners in the strategic locations.

In coordination with the local government, DCA is mainly focusing to reach the vulnerable communities.

Uncertain Situation

People are in the state of confusion. They are uncertain for how long they will have to stay in lock-down and whether their stock food will be enough to feed them.

“We don’t know how long it will continue. But it has to continue to save us,” says Kalawati Bhandari, KI Singh Municipality. “We are hoping that the municipality or organization like yours (DCA) will support us as we are slowly running out of supplies.” She further added that still many villagers are not aware about the seriousness of this diseases and are going here and there.

Local government has been tirelessly working to support the people those are in the risk of coronavirus. “We have been asking people those came from outside Nepal to come in the contact of health services so that we can identity the case,” says mayor Upadhyay. The municipality has established a quarantines with the capacity of 120 people. “People haven’t taken this seriously, and we have been seeking support from the security forces,” he says.

He further added that though the municipality is planning at its best to provide required support to the people, however, if the lockdown continues, then they will be needing support as people are staying at their homes without doing anything.

“We have written letters to the NGOs working in the area seeking for support,” says Mayor Upadhyay. “It’d be a great support if the NGOs provide us necessary gears, based on the situation that will come in coming days.”