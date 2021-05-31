Rs. 33.5 billion allocated for post-earthquake reconstruction

The government has allocated Rs. 33.55 billion for the coming fiscal year to reconstruct the remaining structures that were damaged during the April 2015 earthquake.

Finance Minister Bishnu Poudel made this public today while unveiling the budget for the fiscal year 2078/79 (2021/22).

The budget has been allocated for this year to reconstruct 14,155 classrooms of 1.307 schools, 105 health institutions, 195 cultural and archaeological heritages, 36 government buildings and to build integrated settlements in 39 places.

During his budget speech, Finance Minister Poudel informed that the government would organize an international conference coming fiscal year to highlight the successes and experience of the post-earthquake reconstruction in Nepal.

“The reconstruction and retrofitting of archaeological heritages and buildings, including Rashtrapati Bhawan (Presidential Palace), Babarmahal, Balmandir, Kesharmahal, Harihar Bhawan and Tri-Chandra College would be accelerated,” Minister Poudel said in his speech.

“As the tenure of the National Reconstruction Authority is till December, the remaining works of reconstruction will be handed over to the concerned ministries by providing them necessary sources and documentation,” Minister Poudel said. “I have allocated necessary budget to complete the reconstruction of Dharahara area and Kasthamandap and retrofitting of Singh Durbar within the NRA tenure.”

He also informed that the government would implement the 10-year campaign on resilient Nepal from the coming fiscal year on the basis of the experience the country has gained on post-earthquake reconstruction and rehabilitation.

Similarly, Minister Poudel said that the master plan of Brihat Tundikhel, an integrated development of Tundikhel area in the center of Kathmandu, prepared by the NRA would be implemented in the coming year. “The area from Narayanhiti Museum to Dashrath Stadium would be developed as the ultramodern central park,” Minister Poudel announced. “I have allocated budget to build modern infrastructures like underground parking in Khulla Manch, garden and exhibition center at Bhrikuti Mandap and develop other facilities in the area covering Ranipokhari, Ratna Park, Tundikhel, Sundhara, Bhadrakali and Dashrath Rangshala.”