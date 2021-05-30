The Royal Thai Government and Buddhist Organisations Donated Medical Equipment to Support Nepal on the COVID-19 Treatment

On 24 May 2021, H.E. Mr. Dusit Manapan, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, presided over the handover ceremony of 46 oxygen concentrators for treatment of the COVID-19 patients in Nepal, donated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on behalf of the Royal Thai Government, the Thai Overseas Dhammaduta Bhikkhus to India-Nepal, the Royal Thai Monastery in Lumbini and the Sathira-Dhammasthan Foundation, and the Verapuchong Foundation, to H.E. Ambassador Ganesh Prasad Dhakal, Ambassador of Nepal to Thailand, on behalf of the Government of Nepal. All the oxygen concentrators are scheduled to be transported to Nepal by air freight on 28 May 2021.

Earlier this month, the Thai Overseas Dhammaduta Bhikkhus to India-Nepal, the Royal Thai Monastery in Lumbini, and the Sathira-Dhammasthan Foundation have donated 17 oxygen concentrators, which have been transported to Nepal on 14 May 2021.

The donation of oxygen concentrators to Nepal is part of Thailand’s humanitarian efforts to help Nepal, a country that has religious and cultural ties with Thailand, to combat and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 which has caused a shortage of necessary medical supplies in Nepal. The donation reflects the warm and cordial ties between Thailand and Nepal, as well as the close bonds of friendship between the two peoples.