Role of Women in Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) and climate change in Nepal

"For many local authorities, 'Women in DRR' is synonymous with allocating budget for relief and response activities for women. However, projects like 'Pratibaddha' or 'Risk-Informed Landslide Management in Nepal's Hill Areas' have shifted the paradigm women in DRR are not limited to being passive survivors but active change-makers", according to Arishma Shrestha, People in Need's Gender, Equality, Disability and Social Inclusion (GEDSI) and Protection Lead.

Tangsar is a settlement in the Barhabise Municipality of Sindhupalchowk district in Nepal. Tangsar consists of fourteen houses, one of which belongs to 50-year-old Chameli Deuja, who works on her farm near her house. Her husband is a diver who is often away from home. One of her sons is a migrant worker, while the other is studying in grade 12. When a problem arises, Chameli is responsible for the safety of her family, their cattle, and their belongings. Chameli notes that "every monsoon, flash floods, and landslides take away parts of our land. We are safe during the dry seasons, which is roughly five months of the year, while the rest of the year, we are at risk. During the current monsoon, we stayed at the nearby tent for three days, the children started to get sick, so we returned back to our home. The same night the rocks started falling, and the rivulet raised. Since we couldn't cross it, we were scared for our lives. The children started crying. I wrapped my grandson with my arms and tried to calm him. Fortunately, we survived the night; then we moved to the tent again." Chameli is one of many living in high-risk areas who require relocation to safer land.

Sushila Pakhrin, the vice-chairperson of Barhabise Municipality, indicates that Barhabise municipality is highly prone to landslides and floods. According to the Nepal government's BIPAD portal, in 2021, landslides alone resulted in 194 deaths, 142 injured, 56 people missing, and 586 houses destroyed. Usually, the most marginalized populations live in the most landslide-prone areas. Many marginalized people have lived in such places for years and are frequently affected by disasters causing them to be displaced.

Motivated to increase the resilience of such communities in rural, mountainous regions through the mitigation and management of landslides, People in Need (PIN), together with its partners, including the Community Self Reliance Centre, the National Society for Earthquake Technology- Nepal, Scott Wilson Nepal, Durham University, and Northumbria University, with funding from the European Union, are implementing the Pratibaddha project.

The project works closely with the municipalities primarily responsible for implementing policies formulated by national authorities related to disaster management in Sindhupalchowk and Dolakha districts. The project engages local authorities and disaster management bodies in a series of capacity-building programs. The project works through tailor-made training sessions and workshops using innovative hazard and risk-mapping tools. It supports communities in local preparedness planning to increase resilience against disasters such as floods and landslides. Local authorities are also involved in awareness-raising campaigns and workshops for residents of affected areas---schools communities are taught about landslides, their causes, and ways to reduce them.

Additionally, the project has coordinated with Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Authority (NDRRMA). Together they have conducted geo-hazard assessments of 158 sites across 27 wards affected by landslides. The purpose of the assessment was to evaluate the condition of landslides and determine the immediate risks to the nearest human settlements and infrastructure. These assessments helped plan mitigation measures and initiated the relocation of at-risk communities to safer areas. These interventions will directly reduce fatalities and loss of livelihood and properties.

Chameli and her family do not have property or land in any other place. All her possessions are in Tangsar. "The geologist has visited our place, and after the assessment, they said that the area is at risk and we need to relocate. Our house and agricultural land are here, so for our safety, we'll have to abandon everything and also look for alternatives of earning," Chameli informs us.