Risk to Resilience: Disaster Risk Reduction and Management in Nepal

Introduction

Nepal, a mountainous country nestled between two big countries —India and China — lies on the southern slopes of the Central Himalayas. Boasting a diverse geography, its topography ranges from an altitude of 67 meters to 8,848.86 meters, earth’s highest point. Within less than 200 km of horizontal air distance, the climate varies from sub-tropical in the south to polar frost (extreme cold) in the north. The preliminary result of 2021 census shows that Nepal has a total population of 29,192,480 of which 14,901,169 are female (51.04%) and 14,291,311 are male (48.96%)1 . Nepal’s national Human Development Index (HDI) score stood at 0.587 in 2019, which puts the country in the medium human development category.

This report has been prepared in the context of seventh Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (GPDRR2022) being held in Bali, Indonesia on 23-28 May 2022. The report documents recent disastrous events which caused massive loss of lives and properties in Nepal. The report discusses about country’s status on Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) around the themes of the GPDRR2022, including the experiences from reconstruction of 2015 earthquake damages and the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic.

Delegates representing both the government and Civil Society are attending the GPDRR to share Nepal’s position on DRR initiatives, exchange learning and discuss over disaster related issues.