Returnee Migrants-focused Rapid Assessment on Impacts of COVID-19 and Preparedness and Response Plans of Local Governments, Nepal

Executive Summary

On 20 March 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a public health emergency of international concern. As the outbreak continued to spread across the world, the WHO characterized it as a pandemic on 11 March. Three days later, a second COVID-19 patient was confirmed in Nepal and the country went into lockdown on 24 March. As of July, Nepal’s international borders are yet to be open, and flight suspensions are still in place. Despite these efforts, cases continue to rise.

In this context, this rapid assessment on COVID-19 was conducted through phone interviews and covered 730 municipalities of all 77 districts. The census survey was carried out with the objective of obtaining baseline information on returnee migrants, along with the challenges they could face in the public health and socio-economic spheres following the pandemic. Chief administrative officers, information officers, and health coordinators were the respondents of this survey.

The total number of COVID-19 patients had reached 12,510 in 509 local units (rural municipalities, urban municipalities, metropolitan and sub-metropolitan cities) when the survey was carried out between 23rd June to 8th July 2020. The remaining 221 local units did not have COVID-19 patients till then. In terms of case fatalities, this study found that approximately 2 deaths per 1000 cases were confirmed as deaths associated with COVID-19.

The data on patients with travel history show that the infected people had returned back from India and other labour destinations. There were few cases who did not have travel history. There were 11,377 COVID-19 patients who had returned from India throughout the country representing 90 per cent of the infected people.

Despite the instructions given by the federal government to the provincial and local units regarding the establishment of holding sites, the survey found that only 124 municipalities had managed to do so. There were 238 holding sites across the country where returnee migrants were kept for few hours before being sent to their respective quarantine centers. Most local units used schools and government buildings as holding sites. The facilities in each, though, differed. For instance, the study found that 72 per cent of the sites had COVID-19 screening facilities, 68 per cent had hygiene kits available, and 66 per cent provided basic services (Multiple response). Transportation and Internet services were also provided in these centers. However, only 4 per cent of these sites had counselling services.

The federal government also instructed the provincial and local units to establish quarantine centers for returnee migrants. When the pandemic began, there were 8241 quarantine centers across the country, but at the time of the study, the number had decreased to 6747. Sudurpashchim Province had the highest number (1,704) of quarantine centers and Province 2 the lowest (451). These centers were established in different locations at provincial and local units. Schools and government buildings were the most utilized places, while a few local units also used hotels.

According to the government’s directive, any person returning from abroad, and those with symptoms of COVID-19, are to be put in quarantine centers for a mandatory 14-day period. There were 45,018 people in quarantine centers when this survey was carried out. In terms of facilities, basic services, such as food and shelter, were provided by almost all of the centers. However, the local units had failed to manage 24-hour ambulance services, and none reported the availability of emergency medical equipment, such as oxygen cylinders.

The study found that there were over 30,000 people under home quarantine. The monitoring of home quarantine was mostly carried out by health workers (70 per cent), and elected local representatives (42 per cent) were also involved in the process.

The methods in which confirmed patients were transferred to isolation centers differed across the municipalities. Although the Ministry of Health and Population has developed a COVID-19 Patient Transport Team (PTT) Guideline, none of the respondents mentioned the formation of such teams. Only 36 per cent of the local levels had ambulances with medical attendants to transport the patients.

The study found that just 32 per cent (235) of the municipalities had reported stigmatization and discrimination related to COVID-19. A majority of them had been addressing this issue by disseminating accurate information, as well as through counselling and discussion sessions with locals. The local units were also found to have mobilized female community health volunteers for various purposes, including contact tracing.

One of the major findings of the study was that only 22 per cent of the municipalities had provision to systematically retain migration data. This has affected the designing and planning of migrationsensitive plans and policies.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major socio-economic effect on migrants. The survey found that 72,133 migrants belonging to 209 municipalities had requested assistance in returning to their respective municipalities. The individuals who had made such appeals had either lost their jobs or were on unpaid leave, and wanted to return home because of financial reasons or due to the COVID19-related stigma that they had been facing abroad.

Like most of the world, Nepal had not anticipated a pandemic of this scale, so there were a number of challenges in responding to COVID-19. The delay in acquiring PCR reports was one of the major issues faced by most municipalities. Similarly, managing the large numbers of returnees, inadequate human resources at quarantine centers, the shortage of test kits for swab collection, inadequate PPEs for health workers, and lack of crisis management plans and funds were reported as challenges by the local units. Regarding the post-COVID-19 situation, most municipalities (83 per cent) believed that unemployment would be the biggest problem in the country due to the huge number of migrants returning to Nepal. Additionally, financial and food insecurity, lower household income, mental health problems, and disruptions in education were believed to be future challenges for many municipalities.

An increase in criminal activities, domestic violence, and population growth were also looked upon as possible issues.

In a similar vein, with people gradually decreasing in quarantine centers the officials from local levels have also asked for expansion of testing criteria and increasing their laboratory capacity.

Given the number of returnees, the social reintegration of the many internal and external migrants needs to be given serious thought. When the survey was performed, 23 per cent (164) of the municipalities did not have plans for reintegrating the returnee migrants. In contrast, 77 per cent (570) of the municipalities had some draft plans that also focused on reintegration of the migrants As the reintegration of migrants is a nationwide issue, national-level plans and policies are needed to address it effectively. In order to create employment opportunities, the local level requires assistance from the federal and provincial governments—as well as other organizations—especially in human resources (including trainings), the provision of soft loans, and agricultural and infrastructural development.

In conclusion, a major impact on the health and socio-economic aspects of the country has been observed following an unprecedented situation because of the pandemic. With a huge number of individuals returning back to their hometown, the possibility of transmission of COVID-19 into deeper pockets of country is imminent. Similarly, the need of a system to maintain a database on the returnee migrants is greatly felt which will assist the local stakeholders in preparing, planning, managing and allocating resources at the moment and in the days to follow. Likewise, reintegration of returnee migrants should be prioritized aligning the available strategies of the government of Nepal.