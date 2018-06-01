Report of the Special Rapporteur on the human rights of migrants on his mission to Nepal

Note by the Secretariat

The Secretariat has the honour to transmit to the Human Rights Council the report of the Special Rapporteur on the human rights of migrants, Felipe González Morales, on his mission to Nepal from 29 January to 5 February 2018.

During his visit, the Special Rapporteur met with representatives of the Government, the National Human Rights Commission, the diplomatic community, members of the United Nations country team, migrants and their families, and representatives of civil society organizations, trade unions, recruitment agencies, associations of training centres for domestic workers, associations of pre-departure orientation, associations of medical centres and skills training providers.

The main focus of the visit was on labour migration from Nepal, recruitment practices, the assistance provided to Nepalese migrants in destination countries and the return and reintegration of labour migrants. Nepal has made progress in ensuring that the rights of its citizens who migrate for foreign employment are protected. However, important gaps in protection continue to exist in the law and challenges remain in enforcement, implementation and monitoring.

The Special Rapporteur also looked into the situation of migrants in Nepal. He notes the importance of granting them access to the entire human rights framework and the need to revise legislation accordingly.

I. Introduction