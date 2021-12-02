Reconstruction of India-aided houses concludes

Kathmandu, November 15

The private housing reconstruction program in Gorkha and Nuwakot that were supported by the Government of India has concluded. This was informed at a program organized here today to share the experience and learning of the reconstruction project.

Altogether 50,000 private houses have been rebuilt under the Indian government’s assistance. This project was implemented with the India’s grant assistance of Rs. 10 billion and loan assistance of Rs. 5 billion. This was utilized to provide Rs. 300,000 private housing reconstruction grant to each of the 50,000 beneficiaries in the two districts.

The Indian government provided socio-technical support through the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Gorkha and through the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS).

Speaking at the closing ceremony and lessons learnt workshop, Chief Executive Officer of the National Reconstruction Authority (NRA) Sushil Gyewali said that the private houses have been reconstructed as per the earthquake-resilient and disaster-resistance technology.

He also said that the NRA is organizing an international conference on Nepal’s reconstruction (ICNR) from December 7 to 9 this year to share the experience and learning of the post-earthquake reconstruction and rehabilitation.

He informed that the Indian government’s grant assistance of Rs. 25 billion and Rs. 26 billion loan received from the Exim Bank have been used in the post-earthquake reconstruction and other big projects of the Nepal government.

On the occasion, Deputy Chief of Mission of Embassy of India in Nepal Ms. Namgya C Khampa said that the reconstruction of 50,000 houses was completed as per the NRA’s policy and guidelines under the Indian government’s support that was pledged at the international conference held in June 2015.

The Government of India had reached to an agreement with the UNDP and the UNOPS in February 2019 to provide socio-technical support and facilitate the reconstruction of 26,912 houses in Gorkha and 23,088 houses in Nuwakot.

Chief Executive of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) Anil Pokharel the experience of post-earthquake reconstruction will be very important lesson in the disaster risk management and reconstruction in the coming days.

Resident Representative of the UNDP Ms. Ayshanie Medagangoda-Labé said that important lessons have been learnt from the reconstruction of private houses in Gorkha and will be useful for other countries to learn as well.

Mayor of Palungtar Municipality of Gorkha Dipak Babu Kandel and Chief of District Coordination Committee of Nuwakot Santaman Tamang expressed satisfaction in providing support in rebuilding people’s houses in those districts.